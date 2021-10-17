Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Formula Growth Ltd.

Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 218.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 51.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Shares of PDD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.01. 5,988,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.12 and a fifty-two week high of $212.60. The company has a market cap of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day moving average is $112.25.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

