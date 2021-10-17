Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $202.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $192.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.27.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $190.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 140.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.67 and a 200 day moving average of $156.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $839,593,000 after buying an additional 59,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $673,782,000 after buying an additional 484,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,380,615 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $549,417,000 after buying an additional 426,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

