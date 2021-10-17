Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $2.21

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $414.76 million and approximately $898,919.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.52 or 0.00224869 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.38 or 0.00112644 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00124268 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003210 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,545,099 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

