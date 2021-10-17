Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 76.24%. The business had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $288,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 111,595 shares of company stock valued at $848,060 in the last three months. 6.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after purchasing an additional 728,718 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

