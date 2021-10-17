Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of -0.93. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.51.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $140,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,029 shares of company stock worth $498,564 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

