PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 6,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 47.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 88,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $160.30 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.61.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.69.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

