Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) will announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. Preferred Apartment Communities reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on APTS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of APTS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.37. 416,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.84. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $12.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 906,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 438,052 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,264,000 after buying an additional 259,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 249,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after buying an additional 230,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

