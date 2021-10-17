PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Sells $114,543.36 in Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $114,543.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,597 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $506,121.84.

On Monday, October 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,032 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $395,213.28.

On Monday, September 27th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $814,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $639,495.08.

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01.

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $861,000.00.

Shares of PriceSmart stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.02 and a 52-week high of $104.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSMT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

