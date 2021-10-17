Private Advisor Group LLC Has $709,000 Stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 145.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,751.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

PTF stock opened at $159.53 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $175.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

