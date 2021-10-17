Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $759,000 in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEF. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 160.4% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $68.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $53.27 and a 12 month high of $70.13.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.