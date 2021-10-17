Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 13,470 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,335.9% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 301,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 280,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,380,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,940 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 244,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,186,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 102,638 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFM opened at $37.43 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.