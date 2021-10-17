Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,360 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 9.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIDU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 767,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,977,000 after buying an additional 123,596 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.