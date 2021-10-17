Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 724 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWEB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

