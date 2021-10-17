Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT Lowered to $32.00

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target cut by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRVA. Truist decreased their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

PRVA stock opened at $23.51 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVA. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.