Profund Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,671 Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 122,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $108,506.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,558 shares of company stock worth $4,595,397. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.09 and a 12-month high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

