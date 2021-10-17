Profund Advisors LLC Has $231,000 Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in New York Mortgage Trust were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 31.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $4.33 on Friday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.93.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.