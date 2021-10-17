Profund Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MODV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get ModivCare alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MODV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MODV opened at $169.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.16 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.91 and a 200-day moving average of $164.73. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $474.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.