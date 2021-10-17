Profund Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,487,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,958,000 after buying an additional 66,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,767,000 after buying an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,909,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 258,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,948,000 after buying an additional 17,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total value of $335,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nathan Mark Gronberg sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.89, for a total transaction of $60,180.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $2,826,789. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $336.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.61 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.34 and a 1-year high of $353.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.35.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.82) EPS. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

