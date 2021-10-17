Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the September 15th total of 36,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,908. Provident Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Provident Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Acquisition

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

