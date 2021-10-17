Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 193 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cintas by 22.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after buying an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after buying an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 513,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,303,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 18.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 509,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,008,000 after buying an additional 80,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

CTAS opened at $416.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $419.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $395.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.90.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.