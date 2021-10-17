Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 138 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,522,000 after acquiring an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $382,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $222,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.42.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $86.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.99 and its 200 day moving average is $87.30.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.