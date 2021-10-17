Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 947 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

