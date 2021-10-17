Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GZPFY traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 17,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

