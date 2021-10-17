Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.31 Million Stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAFE. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the second quarter worth approximately $39,345,000. B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in Safehold during the first quarter worth $11,929,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Safehold by 130.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after buying an additional 118,707 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Safehold by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,118,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Safehold by 353.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 58,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Truist upped their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $74.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72 and a beta of -0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.98. Safehold Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.38 per share, for a total transaction of $999,915.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $539,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 753,156 shares of company stock valued at $56,973,599 and have sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

