PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Short Interest Down 33.8% in September

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 33.8% from the September 15th total of 15,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of FRWAU remained flat at $$9.88 during midday trading on Friday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

