Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,400 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the September 15th total of 141,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 978,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PXS remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Friday. 452,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of -0.46. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 350.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,049 shares during the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Univest Sec restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.