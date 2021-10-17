Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $7,860.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $10.98 or 0.00018124 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001837 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068148 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00072333 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00105779 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,593.39 or 1.00015458 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.32 or 0.06198539 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025557 BTC.
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile
Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars.
