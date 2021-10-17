Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Reduced by Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 3.82%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $12.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter worth about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 52.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

