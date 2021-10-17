Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

NYSE:AOS opened at $65.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $51.04 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,450,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after buying an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after buying an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after buying an additional 1,107,200 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,651,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after buying an additional 526,622 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

