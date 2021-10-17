Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.18.

NSA opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10 and a beta of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $59.34.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 36.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

