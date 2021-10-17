Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. Issued By Cormark (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.11. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of C$12.56 and a 52 week high of C$30.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.60.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$484,800. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. Insiders have bought a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $94,640 in the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.00%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

