Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issued By B. Riley

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for L.B. Foster in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for L.B. Foster’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NASDAQ FSTR opened at $15.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.05. L.B. Foster has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSTR. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 46,674 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in L.B. Foster during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

