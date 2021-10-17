Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Lifted by KeyCorp

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ryerson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.66.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of RYI opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.06. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $884.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.68.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.43. Ryerson had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.