Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Markel Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $15.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $16.11.

Get Markel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,319.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,246.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,218.18. Markel has a 1 year low of $913.04 and a 1 year high of $1,319.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total transaction of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Markel by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,622 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,602,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,178,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 339,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $405,463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,917 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Markel by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,542 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.