Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,115,500 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the September 15th total of 1,189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,627.3 days.

OTCMKTS:QUBSF remained flat at $$3.98 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. Qantas Airways has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Qantas Airways Company Profile

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

