QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

QNTQF opened at $4.24 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

