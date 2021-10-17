QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

QNTQF opened at $4.24 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts.

