QS Investors LLC Buys Shares of 12,000 Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.43 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.69. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRNS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,470 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

