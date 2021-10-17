QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 218.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 943 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 115.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 370.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.22. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

