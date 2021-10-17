QS Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,803 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 386.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 274,670 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 144.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,859 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Maximus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Maximus by 70.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,690 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,435,000 after acquiring an additional 242,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Maximus by 722.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $86.26 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,093,406. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

