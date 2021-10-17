QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Roku by 2,100.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,113,000 after acquiring an additional 703,564 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roku by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,109,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,496,000 after acquiring an additional 465,293 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 347.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 387,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,842,000 after acquiring an additional 279,159 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie upped their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.59.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $324.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.52 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $336.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $160,228,681. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.