QS Investors LLC Invests $635,000 in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 68,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the second quarter worth about $1,014,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth about $9,555,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE Co. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCORE Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Rittichier sold 20,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $157,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,024.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rex S. Jackson sold 17,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $127,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,713.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.