QS Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.70 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.22 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

