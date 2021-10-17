QS Investors LLC Sells 11,900 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.08% of Argan worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Argan by 8.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Argan by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Argan by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Argan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 92.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

In other Argan news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $88,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGX stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.51 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.