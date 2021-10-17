Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.34 and last traded at $44.40. 21,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,438,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on XM. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion and a PE ratio of -68.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock worth $465,520 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $99,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $132,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the first quarter worth $205,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.