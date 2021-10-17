Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in September

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of QTRRF stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Quaterra Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.25.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Groundhog and Quaterra’s Yerington Copper projects. The company was founded on May 11, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

