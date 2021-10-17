Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in September

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the September 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of QTRRF stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.13. Quaterra Resources has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.25.
