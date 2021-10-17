Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 13,463 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 5.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares in the company, valued at $5,951,097.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,221,268 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78 and a beta of 1.78. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGNY. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

