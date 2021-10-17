Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

The Cheesecake Factory Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

