Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,388 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Boise Cascade at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,257,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,655,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,272,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 104,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.98. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $7.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 66.14% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.