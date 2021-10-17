Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,024 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after buying an additional 540,599 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M.D.C. by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 206,400 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the first quarter worth about $11,615,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 187,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after purchasing an additional 147,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

