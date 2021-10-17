Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 1,528 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 16.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $312,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $3,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

